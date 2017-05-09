Only time will tell if he has taken the right decision, but our gut feeling says that he has all the right to do so. After all, despite failing for so long, Novak Djokovic is still the No. 2 player on the ATP Tour by a margin. That isn’t success to him. He wants to win everything. And with his current team, that wasn’t happening.

Djokovic, who is normally so consistent, was lacking the killer instinct for months. In fact, the Serb himself admitted that winning the French Open last year had an impact on his motivation to keep winning. Out of all the people he fired, the most significant exit would be that of Marian Vajda, who has been a solid part of Djoker’s team since 2006. Vajda stood by Djokovic through his earliest triumphs, his physical crisis and then his meteoric rise to the top. Parting ways with him must have been emotionally difficult, but then, Tennis is a competitive sport and everything is fair if you want to get the results.

Current World No. 1 Andy Murray too has parted ways with a lot of people in the last few years – Ivan Lendl, Amelie Mauresmo and his long-term coach Dani Vallverdu. The result of these splits have been positive, and Murray found the winning mojo that led him to the top of the pile.

Even Rafael Nadal has done well since splitting with his uncle and coach since childhood, Toni Nadal. It remains to be seen whether Djokovic finds similar success. It seems likely, considering Djokovic is a champion, and champions know how to bounce back with a bang.