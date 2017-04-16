Along with the Ballon D’Or, the FIFA Puskás award for the year’s best goal is something that we all look forward to. Given the insane amount of football that is played around the world, we have our complete sympathy for the jury who must be having a hard time picking a winner.

The goals that you are going to see, have all won the award – so be prepared to be amazed.

List of winners:

2009 (Cristiano Ronaldo, Manchester United)

2010 (Hamit Altintop, Turkey)

2011 (Neymar, Santos)

2012 (Miroslav Stoch, Fenerbahce)

2013 (Zlatan Ibrahamovic, Sweden)

2014 (James Rodqiguez, Colombia)

2015 (Wendell Lira, Goianésia)

2016 (Mohd Faiz Subri, Penang)

Who is it gonna be in 2017?