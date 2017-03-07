Golfing enthusiasts, rejoice! The fourth edition of the Take Solutions India Golf Awards just concluded and the event, which united the best of both business and golf, was a memorable evening dedicated to the game.

SSP Chawrasia

At the event, SSP Chawrasia was honoured with the Best Pro Male award while Aditi Ashok and Vani Kapoor shared honours in the Best Pro Female category. Khalin Joshi and Gaurika Bishnoi were recognised as the emerging stars of Indian golf.

The occasion also brought together eminent personalities such as Sachin Pilot and former Finance Minister P Chidambaram, who lauded the efforts to celebrate the sport in India. Ashok Malik, who is India’s original golf champion and legend, was also among the attendees.

The India Golf Awards are the most prestigious awards in the field of golf where a strong jury deliberates for long hours before arriving at their choice in each category. For this event, Technopak ensured that the process remained transparent where the winners list included some of the best performing players in the past season.

Aditi Ashok

This award ceremony is the brainchild of Shaili Chopra who has been at the forefront of the digital initiative, www.GolfingIndian.com. She stated how, “These awards set new global benchmarks with every passing edition. The very best in the game get the recognition they deserve. It’s really unique because it’s here that golfing corporate honchos, celebrities, bureaucrats, national leaders all are rewarded for their game on the same stage as golf’s professional maestros from India and the world in a bespoke and stylized ceremony”. And according to HR Srinivasan, the Vice Chairman of Take Solutions, “We are proud to be associated with India’s foremost award ceremony recognizing excellence in golf. It is exciting to witness all of golf’s brightest stars as well as corporate supporters of the sport on a single platform. The TAKE Solutions India Golf Awards is truly an emphatic step towards placing Indian golf on the global map”.

Take a look at the list of all the winners here:

Best Pro Player: SSP Chawrasia

Best Pro Player: Aditi Ashok

Best Rising Player: Khalin Joshi

Best Rising Player: Gaurika Bishnoi

Best Teaching Pro: Romit Bose

Best Golfing CEO: Ravinder Zutshi, Harsh Mehta, Harinder Sikka

Best Golfing Celebrity: Neelam Rudy

Best Golf Academy: Tollygunge

Best Golf Course: Jaypee

Veteran’s Award : Ali Sher

Special mention: Adil Bedi