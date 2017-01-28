Indian cricketers might enjoy demigod statuses in India, but their better halves have proved that they are not to be underestimated either. Here’s a tribute to the team’s WAGs (wives and girlfriends) who have created their own identities.

Anushka Sharma

Though the new Indian ODI captain Virat Kohli has been making all the headlines of late, his girlfriend is also one of the most successful Bollywood actresses of her generation. She has starred in blockbuster movies like Sultan and PK and even has her own movie production house.

Sakshi Dhoni

The wife of the former Indian captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni also calls the shots in an office along with often being spotted in the stands to support her husband. The mother of one is the director of a real estate firm Amrapali Mahi Developers Pvt Ltd and reportedly has a 25 percent stake in it.

Mayanti Langer

Though her all-rounder husband Stuart Binny has been in and out of the Indian team, Mayanti has strengthened her place as one of the best sports anchors on Indian television. Apart from the cricket, she has also hosted the 2010 FIFA World Cup broadcast on ESPN and the 2010 Commonwealth Games.

Dipika Pallikal

Another case of the wife being more successful at her profession than her husband is India’s top women’s squash player Dipika Pallikal. Dinesh Karthik’s wife is the first Indian to break into the top 10 in the PSA Women’s rankings and is also a recipient of the Padma Shri and the Arjuna Award.

Ritika Sajdeh

Nursing an injury at the moment, Rohit Sharma got married to Ritika last year. The Bombay-girl is a sports event manager by profession and is an integral employee of her cousin and famous celebrity PR manager Bunty Sajdeh’s firm Cornerstone.

