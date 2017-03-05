Here’s some real good news for all golf enthusiasts. GolfingIndian.com is back with their fourth edition of the prestigious ‘India Golf Awards’ which recognizes and rewards the game’s best ambassadors across the spectrum. The award ceremony, which will be held on the 6th of March, is backed by title sponsor Take Solutions and continues to be the hallmark of excellence in Indian golf, bringing together well known players, industrialists, policy makers and avid supporters of the game.

Over the past two years, our golfers have put India on the global map through their exploits on the course. Anirban Lahiri gave the game a big impetus when he marched confidently to the PGA TOUR while Aditi Ashok followed the feat by becoming the Rookie of the season on the Ladies European Tour and earned an LPGA card. These efforts have inspired a wave of winning performances by SSP Chawrasia and Gaganjeet Bhullar and we now have five women on the Ladies European Tour.

Anirban Lahiri

Powered by golfingindian.com, which has been set up by India’s award winning business journalist and golf enthusiast Shaili Chopra, the portal is already a leader in the genre of digital golf coverage focused on Indian players, golf courses and expert views. And the award night promises to be a spectacular event, featuring a keynote address by long time golf enthusiast and CEO of Niti Ayog, Amitabh Kant. Also, eminent Parliamentarian Sachin Pilot will speak about Youth and the Future while the occasion will be graced by HR Srinivasan of Take Solutions, Puneet Dalmia of Dalmia Cement, Ravinder Zutshi of Samsung, Umang Bedi of Facebook, Harsh Mehta of Solaris, Harinder Sikka among others. The evening will also feature eminent golfers and industrialists sharing space for some constructive dialogue on the development of golf in India.

Aditi Ashok

The awards night will also feature multiple conversations on the efforts needed to give the game a fillip in terms of both expansion and popularity. Shubhankar Sharma, Vijay Divecha, Karan Bindra and Irina Brar will come together on stage to discuss the means needed to raise the profile of golf in India. They will be moderated by Gaurav Kalra of ESPN.

According to Shaili Chopra, the founder of golfingindian.com said “There is no sport like golf. It brings together acumen, individuality and patience, all virtues critical for the growth of business. From corner offices to the course, there is a lot of great connect between sport and business and I am delighted India Golf Awards has once again embedded the idea. That too in a year the game’s soaring for Indians.”