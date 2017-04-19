We are huge tennis fans, and it’s lovely when a legend of the game visits our country to encourage young and upcoming talents. This week, Roland Garros (or The French Open) in collaboration with AITA launched the Indian edition of Rendez-Vous à Roland-Garros (a clay court tournament) in partnership with Longines.

Event’s ambassador and former world no. 1 Spanish champion Arantxa Sanchez came to India to support this unique initiative and paid a special visit to Longines Boutique in New Delhi. She shared her passion for Longines timepieces, specifically the official watch for the occasion – the Conquest Roland Garros.

“I am extremely excited to be part of the Rendez-Vous à Roland-Garros in partnership with Longines. Longines has a rich history in the world of tennis and the Conquest Roland Garros is a fitting tribute to this. It is a beautiful timepiece which in my mind is a great representation of sporting elegance,” Sanchez said.

This new chronograph is sure to delight sportswomen who seek to wear a timepiece that combines dynamism and performance without compromising elegance, like Longines Ambassador of Elegance Stefanie Graf, six-time winner of the French Open, who enthusiastically supported the development of the watch.

Arantxa’s visit to India certainly lit up our day, and we hope more legends come to India to promote tennis. Alas, till now Indians have left their footprints only in doubles tennis. Their performance in singles leaves a lot to be desired, but we are sure that things will change in the coming years, if events like these keep happening.