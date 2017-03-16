As if a dramatic turnaround from Barcelona wasn’t enough, the second leg fixtures of the UEFA Champions League 2016/17 threw up more awe-inspiring comebacks in the space of a week. Both the matches featured English clubs; but while one of them rewrote history, the other were on the receiving end of a 6-6 loss on aggregate.

Leicester City have had a terrible meltdown in the past nine months since their incredible English Premier League coup last season. But late on Tuesday night, they overturned a 2-1 first leg defeat against serial UEFA Europa League winners Sevilla with a 2-0 home win to bring back memories of Claudio Ranieri’s reign.

Less than three weeks after sacking the Italian, The Foxes put up an inspired show under new manager Craig Shakespeare. Wes Morgan and Marc Albrighton were the unlikely goal scorers, and Kasper Schmeichal saved a penalty after Samir Nasri got himself red-carded in the second half.

On the other hand, Wednesday saw the ouster of Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City at the hands of Monaco, who had suffered a 5-3 loss at the Etihad Stadium in the previous leg.

Goals from Kylian Mbappe and Fabinho had put the Ligue 1 table-toppers in a strong position by the first half whistle. And despite a Leroy Sane strike in the second half, Tiemoue Bakayoko’s header in the last quarter of the game ensured victory for the French side and mounted problem’s on The Citizens’ wretched first season under their celebrated new boss.

Elsewhere, Atletico Madrid became the third La Liga side to qualify for the quarter finals of the tournament, on a 4-2 aggregate, after their goalless draw against Bayer Leverkusen at home. Italian champions Juventus also cruised into the last eight after Paulo Dybala’s second penalty in the space of four days helped seal a 1-0 (agg 3-0) win over Porto.

