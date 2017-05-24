At WWE Backlash, Jinder Mahal defeated Randy Orton and became the WWE Champion. To celebrate this success, several Bhangra dancers congregated to give Jinder a grand welcome. It was a colourful celebration with flowers covering the ring, and Jinder Mahal gave a rousing speech to follow it up.

“Randy Orton is just like all of you. He is just like America. He is on the decline. But I am on the rise. I am already the greatest WWE Champion of all time. You people think you’re gonna hijack the Maharaja’s crowning. This is not about you, this is about me. As I celebrate my accomplishment. I celebrate for my people. I celebrate for India,” Jinder said.

After this, Jinder spoke in Punjabi where he mentioned that he will rule WWE. If you want to watch the celebrations, check out the video below.