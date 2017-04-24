It was a wonderful week for football, and nobody could have asked for more excitement. Like always, there were a lot of goals, a lot of fouls and some controversial refereeing decisions. The highlights were of course the El Classico between Real Madrid and Barcelona, and the FA Cup semi-final between Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspurs.

In case you missed the action, here’s a round-up.

Chelsea Edge Past Tottenham Hotspurs

It was a shocker from Antonio Conte that he did not start with Eden Hazard, but probably it was his genius at play. In the first half, Willian was on fire for Chelsea and scored a screamer of a free-kick to give the table toppers a lead. However, Spurs pegged one back in with Harry Kane scoring a goal. Willian scored again from the penalty spot, and Dele Alli scored the equalizer for Spurs. That’s when Hazard came on, and he scored the fifth goal of the match with a beautiful finish. The 4-2 win will definitely give the table toppers a lot of confidence after seeing the gap between them and Tottenham reduced from 10 points to just 4 points in the race for the premiership title. In the other semi-final, Arsene Wenger proved that he has still got the smarts to do well by scripting an epic 2-1 win for Arsenal.

It’ll be exciting to see what happens next week, since Tottenham will hope to put the pain of losing a must-win game behind. Chelsea will hope that they slip, so that they have some breathing space at the top.

Barcelona Win An Epic El Clasico encounter

In a match that will be remembered for a long time, Barcelona and Real Madrid went toe to toe until the very last minute. Sergio Ramos was given a red card with Real Madrid trailing by a goal, but despite being down to ten men, James Rodriguez scored a late equalizer. It was an excellent comeback that could have been the highlight of Rodriguez’s career at Madrid. However, Lionel Messi had other plans and the forward scored a winner to give a shot in the arm to Barcelona’s chances of winning La Liga.

Image courtesy: Chelsea FC’s Facebook Page