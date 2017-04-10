It was another exciting week for football fans, with some breath-taking goals, shocking upsets and controversial refereeing decisions. In case you missed the action, here’s bringing you a quick round-up of everything that happened.

Chelsea Win Both Their Matches To Maintain Lead

It’s clear that Tottenham Hotspurs are the only team that can challenge Chelsea for the title, and the second-placed side aren’t leaving any stone unturned. Earlier in the week, Spurs could have seen their title hopes slip away as they were trailing 1-0 to Swansea City away from home. However, they scored 3 goals in the dying minutes of the match to secure a much-needed win and maintain pressure on Chelsea.

Antonio Conte’s too did their job pretty well, securing a 2-1 victory against Manchester City in a tough match at Stamford Bridge. They followed it up with a clinical 1-3 victory against Bournemouth, which helped them maintain their grip on their title chances.

“I don’t smell the victory, because there are seven games to go. We don’t have an easy schedule, we know this. It’s important to go game by game,” Conte said after the match.

The upcoming week will be exciting for Chelsea as they will face a difficult encounter against Manchester United at Old Trafford, while Tottenham will host Bournemouth at White Hart Lane.

Barcelona Blow Their Chance To Challenge Real Madrid

Barcelona missed a golden opportunity to cut the gap between them and La Liga toppers Real Madrid by losing 2-0 to Malaga. In a match that saw Neymar being red-carded, Barcelona were left looking for answers. Antoine Griezmann’s late goal against Real Madrid must have been a setback for the leaders, but they will be happy to see that Barcelona weren’t able to capitalize. This means that the El Clasico will prove crucial, and Barcelona will have to win that game (and hope Real drop further points) to win the league.

Bayern Munich rout Borussia Dortmund ahead of Real Madrid Clash

Bayern Munich will host Real Madrid at home this week, and they’ve sent out a strong message to the Spanish side by beating Borussia Dortmund 4-1, with Robert Leawandowski finding the back of the net twice.