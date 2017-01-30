We’ve had an exciting week of football, with lots of great goals exciting match-ups. There were some thumping victories recorded by top teams, and a big upset took place too. If you missed all the action, we’ve got the weekly round-up just for you.

England – FA Cup, Fourth Round

EPL’s table-toppers Chelsea recorded a convincing 4-0 victory over Brentford on Saturday. They fielded a weaker 11 but that didn’t mean their result was below expectations. Pedro, Willian and Branislav Ivanovic were the goal scorers. Manchester United too had a good outing against Wigan Athletic and emerged victorious with a four-goal margin. Marouane Fellaini put the men in red ahead in the 44th minute, and Smalling, Mkhitaryan and Schweingsteiger added to the lead. Arsenal too played terrific football and completely butchered Southampton.

The biggest upset came in the Liverpool vs Wolves match, where Klopp’s men were knocked out of the FA cup with 1-2 defeat. Richard Steaman scored early for Wolves, who took just 53 seconds to give Liverpool an early shock. Andreas Weimann scored their second goal to give the championship side some insurance. Divock Origi scored one to give Liverpool fans some hope, but it was a case of too little and too late as they weren’t able to find an equaliser.

Spain – La Liga

Real Madrid maintained their position at the top of the table after hammering Real Sociedad 3-0. Zinadine Zidane’s side are now four points clear at the summit, even though they have played 19 games as compared to their closest rival Barcelona’s 20 games. Barcelona didn’t do their title campaign any good and were held to a 1-1 draw against Real Betis. It was an exciting match, and Barcelona almost lost it but was rescued by a Luis Suarez goal in the 90th minute. It was also a match marred by controversy that left Barca fans furious as a goal by Alex Vidal was denied, but replays showed that the ball had crossed the line.