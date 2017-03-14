It was yet another Manchester United vs Chelsea game dominated by controversial refereeing decisions as the latter emerged victorious 1-0 at the end of their meeting during the quarter final of the English FA Cup late on Monday evening.

The stage was set for a blockbuster clash with the Red Devils not looking like the away team through the initial exchanges. But Michael Oliver was quick to pull out a second yellow for Ander Herrera in the 35th minute, moments after he had warned captain Chris Smalling of repeated fouls against Eden Hazard. The 10-man United tried to hold their ground thereafter but a 51st minute strike by Chelsea’s valuable summer signing N’Golo Kante was enough to seal the result.

The lone action from the top six in the Premier League last weekend saw Liverpool stage a dramatic comeback to beat Burnley 2-1 at Anfield and consolidate their place at number four in the table. Ashley Barnes opened the scoring with his team’s first goal at the venue since 1975. But Georginio Wijnaldum equlaised with the last kick of the first half and Emre Can then netted the winner in the second period to somewhat better Liverpool’s poor record against bottom-half teams this season.

Real Madrid claimed the hotly-contested top spot in the Spanish La Liga on Sunday as Sergio Ramos’ winner helped them get past Real Betis 2-1. The three points came in good time for the Los Blancos after rivals Barcelona lost out to Deportivo La Coruna by the same scoreline to find themselves two points behind the Whites, who also have a game in hand.

Northwards in the continent, Paulo Dybala’s stoppage time winner ensured Juventus take home all the three points against Italian powerhouse AC Milan 2-1 after Carlos Bacca had cancelled out Mehdi Benatia’s opening goal in the first half. Elsewhere, Bayern Munich marched forward in their quest for another Bundesliga title by winning 3-0 against Frankfurt as both Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig dropped three points each over the weekend.

