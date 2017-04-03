Capping off a seven-hour extravaganza at WrestleMania 33, The Undertaker was drained out of everything that his 52-year-old body had entered the ring with by Roman Reigns. The main event of the biggest show in professional wrestling saw him bid a final goodbye to WWE early in the morning on Monday.

But there was no shortage of entertainment in the preceding hours either as the Hardy Boyz returned to the ring while Brock Lesnar won the Universal title back from Goldberg. Here are the highlights:

John Cena proposes

Real-life couple John Cena and Nikki Bella teamed up for the first time in a mixed tag team match any a pay-per-view (PPV) in their victory over The Miz and Maryse. They later joined forces for life as the Cenation leader proposed his lady love in the centre of the arena and later put a ring on it as Nikki shed real tears.

A song of motorcycles and fire

In a match that lasted 25 minutes, Seth Rollins overcame an injured right knee and steady interference from Stephanie McMahon to win his ‘non-sanctioned’ match against The Cerebral Assassin. Apart from a grueling tussle, the clash also saw incredible entries with Triple H and Stephanie riding a motorcycle and Rollins igniting a flame across the video screen on the ramp all the way to the ring.

The Hardys are back!

To the joy of many 90s kids, the Hardy Boyz returned to the WWE for the first time since 2009. And the fatal-four way ladder match was right down their alley as they defeated Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson (c), Enzo Amore & Big Cass and Sheamus & Cesaro to take home the Raw Tag Team Titles.

The clash of beasts

While the WWE Championship match that saw Randy Orton beat Bray Wyatt ended as a disappointment, the Universal Championship car-wreck of a clash made up for it. There were spears, German suplexes, F5s and a Jackhammer; but Brock Lesnar emerged victorious over Goldberg at the end of five months of buildup leading up to this hugely-waited clash of monsters.

The end of an era

#ThankYouUndertaker – my life has been so much better for having known you.#Wrestlemania pic.twitter.com/earZXZ9uYF — Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) April 3, 2017

In his 25th and final WretleMania appearance, it took five spears (including one through the Spanish announce table, another with extra momentum from the ring ropes) and even more Superman punches for The Undertaker to go down against Roman Reigns. With Hall of Famer Jim Ross on the call for the main event, Reigns finished out the last match at WrestleMania for the third straight year.

At the end of 25 grueling minutes and only his second defeat in this PPV, The Phenom put back on his black hat and coat to soak up the final cheers. He took them off (along with his gloves) and left them in the center of the ring as he stopped at ringside on his way out to kiss his wife, Michelle. He then paused to take one last look back at the ring before raising his hand as the thunder from his entrance theme struck.

Though not official, it is apparent that the wrestler, who debuted in 1990, has finally hung his boots after an unforgettable career that has lasted more than a quarter century.

Here’s to the legacy of The Phenom, thank you Taker!