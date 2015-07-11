A three minute video created by Mode Studios captures the history of men’s fashion over the last hundred years in a manner that would otherwise take a coffee table book. Everything is here — from the gangster look and newsboy caps of the 1920s to double breasted suit of the 1940s, the James Dean white tee and jeans look of the 1950s, the polyester safari, bell-bottom and platform heels of the 1970s, the Miami Vice look of the 1980s, the bunched at the ankle jeans of the 1990s, the wide-legged pants of the aughts, and everything else in between. A must for anyone and everyone who is into clothes.

