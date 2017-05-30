It’s not easy being a man. You have to look great without trying too hard. Adding to it is the tough task of telling your wax from your gels and your paste from your pomade. If you’re baffled already, don’t worry, we’re here to help.

There’s a buffet of hair products out there and finding one that’s perfect for your mane can be a little confusing. Here’s a quick guide to five essential hair products, what they do and who they are most suitable for. Pick what works best for you and look suave every day.

Wax

Also known as molding crème, styling paste, clay or putty, hair wax is one of the most commonly used hair products. It’s a great product for everyday use and works well on straight or wavy hair in medium-to-short lengths. Wax is perfect for the effortlessly styled messy look. You can opt for water soluble variants that are easier to wash off. Wax provides medium hold and just a little shine, making your hair look right every day.

Pomade

If you are looking for little more hold and sheen, pomade is your best friend. For a slick, well-groomed look that keeps your mane perfectly in place on the windiest of days, apply a dime-sized amount on damp, towel-dried hair. Once dry, it gives your hair medium-to-strong hold and a luscious shine. It does make the hair a little greasy though, so it may not be a good option for those who like to run their hands through their hair.

Cream

Cream provides very little hold, but is great to manage long curly hair. It helps keep hair in place without being too firm. Hair cream provides just enough moisture and hold to keep frizz away and gives hair a sense of direction.

Dry Shampoo

Shampooing hair everyday isn’t a good idea as it strips hair of the natural oils crucial for its health. If you don’t shampoo, however, hair tends to get greasy and flat. The best way to counter this problem is by using dry shampoo that comes in canned aerosols. All you do is spray a little of it on dry hair to absorb excess oil that is making your hair look flat. The result is fresh, clean hair with more volume. While dry shampoos aren’t commonly available at stores, you can easily compare options and buy them online.

Gels

Probably the oldest and best-known hair product, a great hair gel is a good option for everyone. Do refrain from buying cheap over-the-counter gels though as they only do a good job of gluing your hair together. The good ones, however, provide maximum hold and perfect styling. Just apply a small amount on towel-dried hair and style it anyway you want.

So these are the five basic hair care products you can choose from to keep your hair looking perfect all day, every day. Just find what works for your hair and you never have to step out of the house looking anything short of dapper.

Korie Cantor (@koriecantor) writes about living and lifestyle. She loves to share her thoughts about fashion and it’s latest trends