Time for some exciting news, everyone. Hermes recently collaborated with photographer Daniel Riera and artist Thomas Lelu in honour of their annual theme, The Sense Of The Object.

The images, which have been photographed by Daniel Riera, were altered and rephotographed by artist Thomas Lélu and by inserting incongruous, everyday objects, he humorously gave each image a new meaning and revealed the fantasy of ties and accessories for the Hermès man. Take a look.

100 scarf in silk and cotton with Les Bains d’Hermès print

This vertiginous perspective pool, inspired by the stepwells of Rajasthan, is filled with more than a hundred people who are playing, bathing, or calling one another. This scene is imagined by designer Ugo Gattoni, who is the creator of the Hippopolis scarf for their autumn-winter 2015 collection, and the humour is revealed when you observe carefully. This scarf is made up of silk and cotton for a softer and more flexible wear.

100 scarf in silk twill with Caducée Rock tie and dye print

Enhanced by the depth of the tie-dye print, the Caducée Rock design presents its summer version for an even more “rock” effect. The original design by Japanese designer Daiske Nomura reinterprets the caduceus, an attribute of the god Hermes in Greek mythology, who notably has the power to heal snake bites.

The Caducée Rock design is produced by flatbed printing on white silk twill. Little knots are tied in the scarf by hand, which is then plunged into a dye bath. The knots are then undone to make the unique tie-dye effect appear on each scarf. This technique is also used on several pieces from Véronique Nichanian’s ready-to-wear collection.

140 scarf in cotton veil with Palm Springs print

The two-coloured Palm Springs scarf enlivens the range of men’s ready-to-wear colours by playing with sulphur, magenta, cobalt and baobab. It takes its inspiration from the Color Field painting art movement born in New York in the 1940s.

Its name, Palm Springs, comes from the fact that several of its colours bring to mind a Californian sunset. The two colours are put into the same frame before they spread out.

140 scarf in wool and silk with Route 24 print

Drawn entirely with a ballpoint pen, this design by Elias Kafouros, the Greek artist who created the “And the winner is…” scarf for the Autumn/Winter 2016 collection, invites us on a motor ride in search of new horizons. The design is based on the theme of freedom and exploration.

140 scarf in cashmere and silk with Imprimeurfou – Washington’s carriage print

This season, the Imprimeurfou plays with the frameworks of Washington’s carriage design by Caty Latham, created in 1978 and regularly seen in their women’s silk collections. It is inspired by the water colour signed by J. Robert Hart in 1792, representing a “section of George Washington’s carriage” that escorted him from his New York residence to Federal Hall, shortly after being elected the first President of the United States of America in 1789.

Large cut lozenge in cashmere and silk with Imprimeurfou – Séquences print

For its second season, the lozenge in printed cashmere and silk takes on the Imprimeurfou – Séquences design of the fringed 140 scarf in cashmere and silk, from the autumn-winter 2012 collection. This Imprimeurfou plays with the frameworks of the Séquences design created by Caty Latham in 1984, which depicted the horse in all of its states.