Here’s some good news for all Celio lovers. The brand has come up with some really cool summer must-haves featuring an entire micro-collection of linen.

Comfortable and trendy, Celio’s linen range is available in a myriad of unforgettable colours which provide a free-flowing, breezy, fresh and summery dimension to men’s fashion. You can choose from a variety of solid colours, pastels, sky blue and white, available in regular as well as mandarin collar.

From corporate meetings and formal events to daily casuals and sun-downer parties, linen is a versatile fabric that can be graced at various occasions. And their new SS’17 Linen Collection also includes linen trousers and bermuda shorts. Check it out here:

Prices

Linen shirts: Rs. 2799

Linen pants: Rs. 2999