Pall Mall has just come with their new Spring-Summer collection to keep you stylish and breezy this summer.

This Spring-Summer collection draws its inspiration from the English tailors of the eighteenth and nineteenth century, who were renowned for their impeccable tailoring. From power suits and evening wear to a day at the country club, Pall Mall has an assorted menswear collection for you to choose from. For formal evenings you can choose from their new range of linen shirts and suits, Jawahar half jackets and custom-made three-piece or two-button suits made out of world-class fabrics such as Zegna, Scabal & Dormeul.

For party-wear, you can choose from the new range of Jawahar or chequered jackets or their summer collection shirts which are 100% cotton or pure linen. Not just this, the new range includes Cadini, which is a pure Italian range of suits and Xacus, which is a range of fine Italian shirts. The summer range of Pall Mall also includes accessories such as cufflinks, socks, ties, belts and gift sets replete with ties and pocket squares.

So what are you waiting for? Visit your nearest Pall Mall store at Gurgaon DT City Centre Mall, South Extension II or Noida Mall of India for their new Spring-Summer 2017 collection.