Nicola Formichetti, artistic director at Diesel lists out his picks when it comes to style, the good life, travel, tech and grooming.

STYLE

Shop – Dover Street Market, London

Jeans – Jogg Jeans by Diesel

Suits – Maison Margiela

Shirts – Diesel

Casuals – Uniqlo

Shoes – George Cox

Sunglasses – Diesel

THE GOOD LIFE

Restaurant – EN Japanese Brasserie, New York

Club – Battle Hymn in New York, organized by Ladyfag

Bar – Cipriani in Venice

Dish – Anything Japanese

Spirit – Tequila

Cocktail – Dirty Martini

City – New York

TRAVEL

Hometown – Tokyo

Destination – Bali

Activity – Running

TECH

Phone – iPhone 7

App – Instagram

Website – Wired

Gadget – GoPro

GROOMING

Fragrance- Maison Margiela

Moisturizer- Shiseido

After shave – Armani

Hair product – Gatsby