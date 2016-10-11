Now here’s something interesting for all men out there. The Gentleman’s Edition, which is India’s first-of-its-kind event for men has finally arrived.

Founded by entrepreneur Vinisha Jain, the Gentlemen’s Edition addresses an audience of discerning, fashion forward males with a unique formula that covers everything a man would covet – luxury, lifestyle and fashion – all under one stylish roof.

Vinisha Jain

It presents a fine mix of bespoke suits, shirts, Indian wear, styling accessories, leather products and grooming essentials and is an opportunity for every man to upgrade his wardrobe with the latest styles and trends. Here, you can also find a special range of gadgets, curios and prints for men.

Akash Sheth, Karan Bangera, Vinisha Jain, Govinda Mehta, Arnav Jain, Arjun Kilachand

A carefully curated mix of participants, each known for their focus on the men’s segment, includes labels such as Raisson D’etre by Govinda Mehta, Vaibhav Singh, Bellani S. Bespoke Tailors, Arjun Kilachand, The Gentleman’s Community, The Tie Hub, Daponair, Vetro Power, Achilles’, among others.

Another sartorial highlight of this day will be a designer menswear installation by stylist Akshay Tyagi who will present the hautest looks for the season. Also, a collection from designers such as Shantanu & Nikhil, Kunal Rawal, Antar Agni by Ujjwal Dubey, among other coveted names will be displayed as a part of the installation.

“While this season sees a glut of pop ups and exhibitions, there is not a single platform that addresses the needs of today’s urban, metrosexual and fashion-loving male! With The Gentlemen’s Edition, we’d like to change that and put the spotlight on men and fulfilling their fashion, lifestyle and grooming needs,” stated Vinisha Jain of One Roof, the brain behind the concept.

This year marks the second chapter of The Gentlemen’s Edition and it will be held on October 16th at the Porsche Centre, Prabhadevi, Mumbai.

For more information, write to contact@oneroofofficial.com