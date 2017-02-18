Games have evolved and come a long way since they first started. Earlier, there were only a handful to choose from and now there are quite a few. So much so that even films are launching their games, replete with storylines and interesting levels.

We look at some such examples that’ll help you say goodbye to boredom.

Ra. One

The movie is based on a video game, so it makes sense for it to launch its own video game too. The film tanked and didn’t do the business SRK expected it to. However, the one good thing to come out was the PS3 game that was based on the movie.

Krrish 3

India doesn’t too many superhero movies and Krrish and Ra. One are an exception to the rule. Krrish 3, which starred Hrithik Roshan and Vivek Oberoi as opponents has a game based on it, in which you can collect points and also play in multiplayer mode. Rightfully, it has a 4.1/5 rating on Google Play Store.

Chennai Express

Comedy films rarely have games based on them, but Chennai Express is an exception. It’s a running game where you have to overcome obstacles and win points, as Rahul or Meena, the film’s two protagonists.

Dhoom 3

Dhoom 3 is all about a thief evading cops using his skill and guile, and the game based on the movie is no different. It is a racing game based in the streets of Chicago, and like most games you can use the in-game currency to buy cool stuff in the in-game store.

Brothers

Brothers is a story about two brothers fighting for the same MMA title. The movie also had an official game called Brothers: Clash of Fighters which had the film’s two lead characters as well as other international MMA fighters.