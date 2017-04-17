Nokia recently announced that an updated version of its classic 3310 model will be launched, and the buzz that surrounded the news is proof that people still want to buy feature phones. They come in handy as secondary phones, and some people even buy them to get over their smartphone addiction.

Nokia 216

If you need to buy something right away, consider the Nokia 216. At Rs 2,536, the phone gives you a camera, a MP3 player, a torchlight and the ability to access the internet. Needless to say, it has a stupendous battery life, offering 22 hours of talk time and 24 days of standby time.

Samsung Metro 350

Samsung’s Metro 350 (Rs 2,780) is a sturdy option that is loaded with features, like a 2MP camera, a media player and a powerful 1200 mAh battery. It also has a slightly bigger screen (6.12 cm) than some of the other feature phones on this list.

Nokia 230

At the Nokia 230’s price (Rs 4,799), you might get some entry level smartphones. But, if you want to buy a phone for someone uncomfortable with smartphones and touchscreens, this is as premium as you can get. Also, if you like your feature phone to not look cheap for style reasons, this is the one you should go for

Intex Yaari

The cheapest phone we could find, the Intex Yaari costs just Rs 799 (you can barely buy a decent meal for two for that amount, these days). It’s not high on features, but fulfils its bare minimum responsibility of making and receiving calls.

Nokia 216

If you need to buy something right away, consider the Nokia 216. At Rs 2,536, the phone gives you a camera, a MP3 player, a torchlight and the ability to access the internet. Needless to say, it has a stupendous battery life, offering 22 hours of talk time and 24 days of standby time.

Nokia 3310

This is as good a feature phone as you can get. You’ll have everything from a basic camera to a MP3 player, with the added benefit of great battery life. If this phone reminds you of old times, keep your ears open and pick it up once it’s launched. It’s likely to cost around Rs 4,000.

Micromax X408

The reason why we picked the Micromax X408 is because it is a simple phone with dual SIM facility, at a sub Rs 1,000 range. It’s a good one to gift your elders, who may be uncomfortable using a smartphone. Of course, you can buy it for emergency too.

Samsung Guru E1200

Another reliable buy that is extremely pocketfriendly is the Samsung Guru E1200. You don’t get too many features, except for a flashlight. That is not a deterrent, especially if you already have a smartphone that is loaded with all the best features. You can use this as a backup phone, as it costs only Rs 1,200.

Nokia 105

If you are only looking for a secondary phone, and could do without features like internet and a MP3 player, Nokia 105 is a smart buy. It costs a measly Rs 1,310 and at that price, it’s great to have a device that allows you to make and receive calls. Additionally, the phone is also built to last for a long time which is great, since you are going to use it sparingly. Finally, you have three options (white, black and blue) when it comes to choosing the colour of the phone, and our vote goes to the blue one because we like bright devices.