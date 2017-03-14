Arora dropped out of school in the 8th standard, but that didn’t stop him from eventually starting a cybersecurity company that boasts of clients like Reliance and the Central Bureau Of Investigation (CBI).

How did you learn about hacking?

When I was a kid, my parents always bought two toys – one for me, and one for my elder brother. I would open my toy and was curious to see how it worked. When I was around 7, my father brought a computer home. I opened it up too, but didn’t know how to put it back together. So we went to a computer shop, and I observed how it was done. This happened a lot of times. Then, I became good with hardware, and my relatives and neighbours would often call me to fix their systems. After that, I started learning about computer networking after my father bought a laptop and another computer, so we had three computers at home. I kept practicing, and you can say that practice makes perfect.

How should you go about learning to be a hacker?

To learn hacking, all you need is a passion for computers. Along with that, you need a passion for computer security. It doesn’t require high intelligence – it just requires deep obsession and dedication.

How can you protect yourself from hackers, especially in an age where money is being transferred through mobile phones?

We are lacking in awareness when it comes to cybersecurity. One thing you can do is not to download any application from outside the official store. If you are using Android, get your apps from the Play Store. If you are using iOS, then you should get your apps from the App Store. Never install an application if somebody has sent a link, as that will give the hacker complete access to your mobile.

With software and operating systems continually being updated, does a hacker continually need to upgrade their skills?

As a hacker, you have to wait for Zero day, which is the day any application or software is launched. On that day, we check if there are any vulnerabilities and once they are known, the software is upgraded accordingly. There is no one who is perfect in this area, and continuous practice is very important.

What advancements can we expect in the cybersecurity field in the future?

In the 1980s, the internet came up and there was a huge digital revolution. Then, websites like Google, Yahoo and MSN created a revolution with emails and search. Then social media happened, and it became a hot thing. This was followed by E-Commerce websites finding huge success, and these days people buy most things online. Recently, people have started making digital payments as well. So the world is changing really fast, but security is missing. I think the next revolution will happen in cybersecurity, and a lot of investments will happen in this field.