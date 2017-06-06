We’re sure that all you 16GB iPhone users are tired of deleting apps, photos and videos almost everyday to ensure that there’s enough memory for daily usage. Apple seems to have taken note of this existential problem and has changed the file type to offer more room on your device, it announced while also revealing the iOS 11 on the opening day of its WWDC 2017.

Video files will now be saved as HEVC files as opposed to the H.264 format while the former-JPEG images will undergo an HIEF makeover. All this means photos and videos are half the size they previously were, but will continue to offer the same level of quality. On top of that, they can be easily shared and are compatible with other devices, says Apple that will launch the OS ‘this fall.’

All about iOS 11

The latest version of the iOS also comes with some social updates, including Siri with an improved speech and the ability to translate from different languages, and suggest actions according to what you do on your Apple devices. iMessages will get saved on the cloud while photo capture has been improved in low-light conditions.

There’s a new control center as well, which relies a lot on 3D Touch and condenses most controls on the lower half of the screen without looking cluttered. A new safety feature automatically turns on when the user is driving, in order to prevent distractions.

Apple Events – WWDC Keynote, June 2017 Watch the WWDC 2017 stream, and explore the announcements for iPad Pro, Mac family, iOS 11, macOS, watchOS, HomePod, App Store, and much more.

New app store and Apple devices

There is also a new App Store for better discovery and a How To section for tips on how to use various popular apps. Apple’s also bringing back the “App of the Day” section to encourage users to open the App Store more frequently.

Other announcements on the day also included Apple Homepod smart speaker, a 10.5-inch iPad Pro, a new Mac OS called High Sierra, the Watch OS 4, the iMac Pro and also a new music app. With September still a quarter of an year away, we can’t wait for the launch of the new iPhone now!

Images: Apple