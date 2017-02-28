The durability, near-infinite battery life and the original Snake mobile game are all coming back with the 2017 avatar of the Nokia 3310. Yes, you read that right! The revamped version of the iconic cellphone is coming back along with a range of other Nokia-branded Android-based offerings.

According to various reports in the media, the phone, which recently debuted on the eve of the Mobile World Congress, will arrive on Indian shores by June this year and will even be manufactured in the country. And to escalate this 3310 exhilaration further, here are some more details about the phone.

Under 3k?

In the West, the phone has been priced at €49, which roughly equates to around Rs 3,500. However, if the HMD Global joins forces with Foxconn to set up manufacturing units in India, expect this to drop below Rs 3,000.

Not a smartphone

Instead of calling it a smartphone, the company has tagged the next-gen Nokia 3310 as a ‘feature’ phone. It ditches 3G/4G connectivity to rely on 2.5G technology in its place. The 2.4-inch display will be the interface for an S30+ operating system that also allows web browsing.

22 hours of talk-time!

HDM claims the phone has a month-long stand-by and can deliver up to 22 hours of talk-time, ten times more than the original. The camera will be a 2MP lens on the rear while a modern version of the classic Snake game will come preinstalled.

Androids for company

The all-new Nokia 3310, which will be available in four colour variants—Warm Red, Yellow, both with a gloss finish, and matte finished Dark Blue and Grey, will accompany the new Android-based variants from HDM in the form of the Nokia 6, Nokia 5 and the Nokia 3.