ISRO broke the jinx of heavy launches by successfully sending the first developmental flight of GSLV-Mk III into orbit from Sriharikota on Monday. The 640-tonne heavy rocket sent the advanced communications satellite GSAT-19 piercing through the sky and it couldn’t be a prettier sight.

Check out the scenes from the launch here:

The launch costed ISRO around Rs 300 crore and has set the platform for a manned mission next. The development of this high-flying machine has propelled India into an elite club of nations with cryogenic engine technology, including US, Russia, China and Japan.

Images: ISRO