Life can be a drag, especially when the Indian summer starts to reveal its true colours. April is a tough month, that gives us a warning that May and June are going to be tougher. But, everything is not bad. You can sit at the comfort of your bedroom, switch on the AC and make use of your Netflix subscription. While you have a host of options, these are the ones that you should definitely not miss.

Better Call Saul Season 3



A spin-off prequel of Breaking Bad, Better Call Saul will release on Netflix on 11th April. If you’ve seen the first two seasons, we know you can’t wait for this. We can’t either.

Harold & Kumar Go To White Castle



It’s an old film, but it’s one that you should not miss at all costs. Especially, if you’ve spent some time as a marijuana enthusiast who can relate with a stoned man’s need to get good burgers. It’ll release on Netflix on 7th April.

Louis CK 2017



Few stand-up comedians are as revered as Louis CK, and you shouldn’t miss his latest performance for the world. Set a reminder on your phone for 4th April, right away.

Hot Girls Wanted: Turned On



The title intrigued us, and once we read more about the series, we were even more intrigued. Hot Girls Wanted: Turned On is a documentary series on young people in the porn industry, and will release on 21st April.

Win It All



A great film about gambling, Win It All is about a guy called Eddie who loses $50,000 that is not his money. Certainly not a position we would like to be in. But, it’ll be fun to watch how Eddie gets himself out of this mess once the movie releases on 7th April.