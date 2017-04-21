While we are sure that Indian television could do with much better content, we are totally satisfied with the ‘good looking’ quotient of its women. In case, you have missed out on these eye candies, we take a quick look at the most sizzling women currently on television.

Mouni Roy

A Bong babe, Mouni Roy is the current queen of Indian television with her show Naagin (Season 2). We think the show is too gory for our taste, but Mouni’s face is as ethereal as Chaudhvin Ka Chand (full moon).

Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka’s face makes us go weak in our knees, and her acting skills are one of the best too. If some film producer is listening, please cast her.

Kritika Kamra

Currently playing the titular role in Life OK’s Prem Ya Paheli – Chandrakanta, Kritika Kamra is another TV actress we can’t take our eyes off.

Neha Pendse

Neha Pendse may be a little bit older than the other actresses on this list, but despite that, she is the sexiest and the most sizzling. You can catch her in the show May I Come In Madam?

Sanaya Irani

Sanaya Irani is currently setting our screens on fire by performing in Nach Baliye, but we would love to see her playing fictional roles as well. She is a fine actress, and has a face that deserves an award for being unbearably beautiful.