They are the reason why men stayed glued to their television screens. Aside from being breath takingly good looking, these women have brains to match. They never put a foot wrong when it comes to style, and always bring their A-Game when the spotlight is on.

Let’s take a look at some of the female TV hosts on Indian television right now.

Nidhi Razdan

Nidhi Razadan is the anchor of NDTV’s Left, Right and Centre. She looks drop dead gorgeous in her wonderful sarees, and also has the brains to ask serious questions that are really challenging for her guests to answer.

Mayanti Langer

Not many female TV hosts do well when it comes to Sports, but Mayanti Langer (who hosts a lot of shows for Star Sports) is a welcome exception. She always has an opinion, and her segments in between matches or her interviews with top cricketers make compelling viewing.

Alex Outhwaite

If you like food and travel, there are few better companions on Indian TV than Alex Outhwaite. Originally from the UK, Outhwaite hosts shows like Quest, Backpack and Off The Grid on Travel XP HD.

Shereen Bhan

A woman who knows her business, Shereen Bhan is not just a TV host but also the Managing Editor of one of India’s premier business channels CNBC TV18. Her show, Young Turks is a huge success and her effortless charm is one of the main reasons why.

Shibani Dandekar

We don’t know if she’ll be back this season, but we certainly loved what Shibani Dandekar did during her many seasons as IPL host. If Set Max is listening, please can we have her host again?