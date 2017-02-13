In this week’s episode of Koffee With Karan, Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt appeared on the show and it was obvious that the duo were trying to promote their upcoming movie Badrinath Ki Dulhaniya. Both of them were appearing for the second time this season, with Alia having appeared with Shah Rukh Khan and Varun appearing with Arjun Kapoor.

The show was one of the most entertaining in recent weeks, and we pick out some highlights for you in case you missed it.

Alia would scratch Varun on sets

Both Alia and Varun admitted to being really good friends, who care for each other. So much so that Varun can sit on Alia’s lap whenever he wants to, and Alia can scratch Varun whenever she is annoyed with him.

Varun is very protective of Alia

Varun said that even though he may something bad about Alia, no one else should have the guts to speak badly about Alia in front of him. He claimed to have the same feeling for Siddharth Malhotra also, his co-star in Student Of The Year.

Alia cries on the sets for silly reasons

Varun accused Alia of being a cry-baby and a video of her crying on the sets was telecast on the show. The reason for Alia’s tears? There were cheese balls on the menu, and she needed some diet food to appease her hunger.

Varun watches a lot of porn

Even though, porn is not the most searched keyword in Varun’s google history, it comes second only to UFC fights. Hmmm Varun, we wonder what kind of porn do you like, and if you have a dream pornstar you’d like to hook up with?

Varun considers Amitabh Bachchan and Kangana Ranaut as his competition

Alia was asked about who Varun considered as competition in the industry, to which she didn’t take the names of the usual suspects like Ranveer Singh and Siddharth Malhotra. Instead, she said Varun considered Amitabh Bachchan and Kangana Ranaut as competition. Varun clarified that it was only a joke, and he wasn’t serious.