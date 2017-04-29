Indian television has given many forgettable TV shows, but it has served up some real gems too. Like Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, which is making a return soon. With Monday being an off day, we give you a list of some TV shows that are great on content and quality and ideal for a long binge. These stories are about love, life, confusion, murder and manipulation. They’ll make you laugh, cry and even bite your nails. So what are you waiting for? Take a sneak peek, and pick one.

Hum Paanch



Which other show has a portrait that talks? This one would make us crack up with its sharp humour, and dialogues like, “Aunty mat kaho na!”

Byomkesh Bakshi



India’s very own Sherlock Holmes, Byomkesh Bakshi’s brain and ability to solve complicated cases make this show a must-watch for all fans of the mystery genre. This is not CID, this is genius at play.

Malgudi Days



We are big fans of RK Narayan’s works, and this show did full justice to the late writer’s stories. If you cannot watch the whole thing, do watch the episodes that are adapted from the ‘Swami and Friends’ novel. They will take you back to your childhood, and also leave you with a pang of sadness for the golden days that have gone by.

Saans

Saans was a mature love story, that was made and directed by Neena Gupta, who also acted in the TV show. The show garnered a lot of fans, which proves that Indian audiences don’t just like to watch overacting and beautiful women who wear make-up (and designer sarees) even before going to sleep.

Shanti

Mandira Bedi has had a long and successful career, but Shanti remains her best performance till date. In an interview given to Hindustan Times long after the show was done and dusted, Mandira credited the show for making her a strong person. Surely, when you play such an intense role for four years, it is bound to change you as a person.