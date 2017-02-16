Here’s something special for all you ladies out there. If you’re one of those viewers who simply tune in to drool over their favourite television hunks on-screen, then look no further. We swiped through the Instagram accounts of your favourite television stars to unearth some gems for you. These hot and gorgeous men who’re slaying it on Instagram, will definitely give you some sleepless nights with their mesmerizing faces, chiseled abs and their impeccable style. Check them out.

Gurmeet Choudhary

Invest in yourself . Grow n become better than who u were yesterday!! A post shared by Gurmeet Choudhary (@guruchoudhary) on Jan 19, 2017 at 9:35pm PST

Eijaz Khan

Gautam Rode

Eat healthy, exercise regularly and smile often! Disclosing my secret of a happy life on World Health Day A post shared by Gautam Rode (@rodegautam) on Apr 7, 2016 at 1:24am PDT

Ravi Dubey

Slept at 6 got up at 7:30 ….party hard work harder…refuse to compromise on either…#DailyFightWithSelf #NoExcusesDubeyJi A post shared by Ravi Dubey (@ravidubey2312) on Jan 10, 2017 at 12:51am PST

Siddharth Shukla

A post shared by Sidharth Shukla (@sidharth__shukla) on Apr 25, 2016 at 1:12am PDT

Karan Wahi

Karan Tacker

Do that one thing that helps you achieve everything You want from the rest of your day.. for me it’s Training #fitness #motivation #Train #Everyday A post shared by Karan Tacker (@karantacker) on Dec 20, 2016 at 10:07pm PST

Ruslaan Mumtaz