Here’s taking a look at the lives of reality TV contestants who made it big

Ranvijay Singh

He definitely found fame and success after winning season 1 of MTV Roadies and went on to host most of the seasons, thereafter. Not only is he a successful host, but has also been a part of a couple of Bollywood films.

Vishal Karwal

The winner of the first season of MTV Splitsvilla, this dimpled lad went on to act in serials such as Bhagyavidhaata, Rishton Se Badi Pratha among others and has also appeared in a lead role in Vikram Bhatt’s horror thriller, 1920 London.

Ayushmann Khurrana

Roadies Season 2 winner Ayushmann Khurrana has been one of the most successful reality contestant ever who turned into a VJ soon after. And with Vicky Donor, which turned out to be a huge success, Ayushmann Khurrana has never looked back.

Shubhi Mehta

She was a season 3 participant of Roadies who became an overnight sensation after starring in Chak De! India. She has also worked in a TV show called Bairi Piya.

Bani J

She was one of the most beloved contestants of MTV Roadies who eventually became a VJ and an anchor for the same channel. She has also participated in Khatron Ke Khiladi where she was lauded as one of the best performing contestants. Apart from reality shows, Bani J has also been a part of a few films.