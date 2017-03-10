Of all the colours, food and festivities, some people love Holi for completely different reasons (read bhang etc). And if you’re one of them, you should definitely be at one of these places to usher in the celebrations this weekend.

Mathura-Vrindavan

Legend has it that Hindu god Krishna was born in Mathura and grew up in Vrindavan, and these two cities live up to their colourful reputation on Holi. The Banke-Bihari Temple in Vrindavan is hosts week-long celebrations where both tourists and pilgrims queue up to play Holi. The shenanigans even include our favourite thandai and some grass too.

Kasol

Speaking of grass, this exotic hill station immediately comes to mind. Kasol is even hosting trance Holi parties this weekend where you can indulge in the beauty of Himachal Pradesh’s mountains along with the vibrant atmosphere. And you don’t need us to tell you how colourful things can get in this town.

Hampi

Playing with colours is a very North Indian thing but this temple town in Karnataka remains an exception, mostly because of the foreign tourists flocking in throughout the year. Amid the drumming, the dancing and the ruins of the Vijaynagar Empire, celebrating Holi with the people in Hampi can truly be a lifetime experience.

Goa

Any hipster travel list in India is incomplete without the mention of Goa. The festival of Holi is celebrated as Shigmotsav in the region and is marked by parades and cultural dramas from various troupes. So along with all the famous parties in the region, there is plenty of vivacity on offer during this time of the year in Goa.

Udaipur

It might be an underrated destination for Holi, but Udaipur does welcome the festival of colours in very royal fashion. You can trip on the fancy regal procession from the city centre to the Lake Palace and then head to one of the ghats around Lake Pichola or head to the Badi Lake for a tranquil time.