This February, make sure you book your tickets for Goa to celebrate the Goa Carnival 2017. Get a taste of the state’s local culture, and be swept away by its charm. You don’t have to worry about where to stay because we’ve got that bit sorted for you.

Luxe Loft Villa with Private Pool

Want a taste of this luxurious villa? Book your stay here.

Josephine Villa

We can’t stop drooling over the plush interiors. You too won’t stop, if you book your stay here.

Figos Cove

Make your holiday one to remember by staying in this mesmerizing property. Book your stay here.

Glass Villa

This villa is based in a green surrounding and you’ll have banyan trees for company. Book your stay here.

Pleasant 2 BHK in Colva

If you’re one for simplicity, this house ticks all the right boxes. Book your stay here.

Entire home near beach

Rejuvenate yourself by staying at this lovely home near the beach. Book your stay here.