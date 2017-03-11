India’s favourite festival is coming soon, and we’re just as excited as you. Thankfully, Holi is on Monday which means all of us get plenty of time to go on a vacation. If you are planning one yourself, do consider these exquisite Airbnb properties.

Kashid, Maharashtra, India

If you’re living in Mumbai and don’t want to travel too far, this is a perfect option. Along with a swimming pool and beautifully manicured lawns, you’ll also have coconut and mango trees for company. Furthermore, there’s a gentle breeze which will recharge all your batteries.

Lonavala, Maharashtra, India

You’ll have no shortage of space in this beautiful property, which is set in a tranquil part of Lonavala. The architecture is breathtaking and the place has a scenic view that only adds to its advantages.

Raigad, Maharashtra, India

Thanks to its large area, this place ticks all the right boxes if you’re travelling in a group or with your extended family. You also have the advantage of a local chef, who will cook whatever your heart desires.

Raigad, Maharashtra, India

This is a silent and peaceful location, that will melt away all your stress accumulated from the hustle and bustle of city life. It also has a swimming pool, music system and indoor games and we can’t think of a single reason why you shouldn’t go ahead and book it.

Matheran, Maharashtra, India

A marvellous piece of architecture, this place will take you back in time with its antique Parsi furniture. That doesn’t mean the place is short on modern amenities or lush greenery.