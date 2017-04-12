The year 2017 has had its fair share of long weekends. And with another one coming up at the end of this week, we’re definitely not complaining. This long weekend serves as the perfect opportunity to beat the soaring mercury and there’s nothing better than a trip to the mountains to recharge your batteries.

So if you’re longing to enjoy the setting sun with a piping hot cuppa in a cozy bed on the hills, there’s a whole platter of experiences that Airbnb is offering. And to help you find that perfect accommodation, we’ve gathered some of the best homestays for every mood —energetic or lazy, self-indulgent or adventurous. Take a look.

5 Bed Room Villa with Panaromic View in Solan, Himachal Pradesh

Designed by one of Delhi’s renowned architects ‘Narayanmoorthy & Associates’, this lush property is meant for families to recreate and enjoy. It can accommodate up to 10 guests and makes for the perfect family holiday setting.

Sanjiv’s Aira Home Retreat in Shimla, Himachal Pradesh

Surrounded by deodars, this is one of those places that makes you feel close to nature right in the middle of the city. Its location, far enough from the revelling crowds, makes it an ideal place for stags/hens to have a weekend rendezvous with nature.

Himsukh: 3-bedroom cottage in Almora, Uttarakhand

You must have heard about the wilds in and around Almora and Himsukh. This 3-bedroom wood and stone cottage boasts of a fabulous view of the Kumaon Himalayas – featuring the peaks of Nanda Devi and Trishul.

Redburn Lodge in Landour, Mussoorie, Uttarakhand

Closer to the Uttarakhand capital lies this exotic three-bedroom house surrounded by tall trees and filled with light, sunshine and colour. And it makes for an unbelievably romantic setting in the woods. The reviews speak the rest of the story.

La Belle Vie in Nainital, Uttrakhand

The French paraphrasing of The Beautiful Life, this abode lives up to its name with natural stone and reclaimed wood construction; quite like what it is supposed to be for a house in the hills. A mere 100 meters from the Naukuchiatal Lake, this is where your search should end for eco-tourism properties.

3BR Cottage Overlooking Himalayas in Kanatal, Uttarakhand

‘A beautiful house nestled in a secluded area with a beautiful view. Pictures don’t do justice to the view it truly is,’ says one of the reviewers who has already stayed here. And with Gangotri, Kedarnath and Badrinath in full sight, what else would you expect.

2 Bed Room Classical Home Stay in Dehradun, Uttarakhand

Set amongst the lush reserve forests of Anglia in the foothills of the Himalayas, this house is an introduction to the rich history and culture of the city. You even have the opportunity to visit the surrounding family farms and villages to experience the peaceful beauty of the mountainous vistas.

Buransh: Jilling Terraces in Nainital, Uttarakhand

A couple of hours from the heart of Nainital, this 80-year-old house in the South Gola range of Himalayas offers stunning views of Nanda Devi and the surrounding peaks on clear days. It’s set in a clearing amidst 100 acres of untouched forests. Need we say more?

