Whether it was the recent Kim Kardashian robbery case in Paris or Kanye West’s breakdown in the middle of a concert, there’s no denying that the Kardashian family is always in the news. And with Keeping Up With The Kardashians, the Kardashian sisters and their famous momager have transformed their surname into a multi-million dollar empire.

But their Indian counterparts are not too far behind. With the advent of social media, our Bollywood celebs are at their candid best these days. Whether they’re posting gym selfies or giving us a sneak peek into their love lives, our Bollywood stars don’t shy away from revealing their true selves anymore.

So if we were to make an Indian version of KUWK, here’s a list of some Bollywood families who can give tough competition to the Kardashian clan with all the rumours, gossips, controversies and the intense media scrutiny they seem to attract.

The Kapoors (Raj Kapoor)

Karishma Kapoor with her children

From Raj Kapoor’s numerous affairs (according to Rishi Kapoor’s autobiography) to Ranbir Kapoor’s recent break-up, the first family of Bollywood has always garnered some serious media attention. Among the three brothers (Randhir, Rishi and Rajiv Kapoor), if we were to draw parallels between the Kardashian and the Kapoor clans, Rajiv Kapoor is more likely to be the Rob Kardashian of the family who prefers to stay away from the limelight while Rishi Kapoor is the more flamboyant of the three. And from the fourth generation of the Kapoor clan, Kareena Kapoor’s story gives us a glimpse of Kim, with her high-profile link up with Shahid Kapoor and her marriage to Saif Ali Khan (India’s Kanye West, maybe?) while Karishma Kapoor’s on-and-off status with Sanjay Kapur is quite like the Kourtney and Scott Disick story. Ranbir Kapoor has also been a part of numerous controversies and rumours with his constant link-ups and break-ups with his co-stars. Which is why we think the Kapoor family can give some tough competition to the Kardashians when it comes to fame and being in the news.

The Khans (Salim Khan)

Writer Salim Khan’s three sons (Salman, Arbaaz and Sohail) have also courted numerous controversies, time and again. And if you notice, the Kardashian sisters are a pillar of strength and support to each other, come what may, which is what we get to see with the Khan boys too (the bonding was evident in the recent episode of Koffee With Karan). So whether it is Salman’s foot-in-mouth comments that pull him under the scanner constantly or Arbaaz’s separation with Malaika Arora Khan (think Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian), the Khan-daan is definitely KUWK material.

The Bachchans

Being one of the most renowned families in the industry, the Bachchans have always been under intense scrutiny. From Amitabh Bachchan’s rumoured relationship to his near-death experience, he has always been in the news. But apart from the controversies, we think that the close bond the family shares with each other (just like the Kardashians) is also what the media closely monitors.

Kapoors (Boney Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor)

Sonam Kapoor Jhanvi Kapoor Khushi Kapoor

Kim is known for her great sense of style among media folks and so is Sonam Kapoor (daughter of Anil Kapoor). And recently, Boney Kapoor and Sridevi’s two daughters, Khushi and Jhanvi Kapoor, were compared to Kendall and Kylie Jenner with their wardrobe choices and their massive fan following on Instagram (just like the Jenner duo). So they’re a natural choice, when it comes to choosing KUWK Bollywood contenders.

The Khans (SRK)

SRK and Gauri’s love story is well known. They’ve experienced their fair share of media scrutiny in their heyday. And now, it’s their children who’re garnering a lot of attention from fans and the media, alike. The intense and brooding Aryan is constantly in the news for being the spitting image of his father (and his bond with Navya Naveli Nanda) while speculations are rife that Suhana has acting ambitions. Even little Abram is a media darling with SRK’s recent confession about the tiny tot’s growing love for the camera.