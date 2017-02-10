Ermenegildo Zegna just revealed ‘Defining Moments’, which is their brand new SS17 campaign starring Robert De Niro and McCaul Lombardi.

Robert De Niro’s personality and his inimitable creative mannerisms makes him one of the greatest actors of our times. And McCaul Lombardi recently garnered fame and accolades with his breakthrough performance in 2016’s American Honey. Together with Alessandro Sartori, Artistic Director for Ermenegildo Zegna and film-maker Francesco Carrozzini, these two actors met in Los Angeles and what followed was a four-way, free form dialogue where they all brought in their expertise and opinions to make this campaign a success.

In Carrozzini’s short films, the two actors share their own defining moments. De Niro discusses his mentors, his philosophy of risk-taking, what draws him to a role, and what makes him shy away from them, while Lombardi, who seems visibly awe-struck to be in his company is keen to share his insights and experience.

The discovery of affinity and mutual learning through conversation that is free, real and passionate, is a part of the new Ermenegildo Zegna strategy. And these movies will be released soon, in tandem with the release of the traditional editorial campaigns starring De Niro and Lombardi, and the Spring Summer 2017 Ermenegildo Zegna collection.