With Valentine’s Day just around the corner, here’s taking a look at some of the most beautiful love stories of gay and lesbian couples who definitely give us relationship goals. Take a look.

Ellen Degeneres and Portia de Rossi

This Hollywood power couple first met through mutual friends back in 2001. Portia revealed in an interview how she ran into Ellen at a photo shoot one day, who nearly took her breath away and made her weak in the knees. They eventually started dating in 2004 after VH1’s award show and kept their relationship as private as possible. And after the California Supreme Court overthrew the ban on same-sex marriage in 2008, Ellen happily announced on her show that she and Portia were going to make it official. Three months later they got married in an intimate ceremony at their Beverly Hills mansion.

Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka

One of the few A-list couples to be out and proud, Neil Patrick Harris and his husband David Butka’s love story is special and beautiful. Neil Patrick Harris confessed he’d fallen for David first, but David was the one to propose. David decided to propose to him on the same street corner they’d met first and did that while they were on their way to an event. Next, Neil also popped the question the following year to David, even though he was wearing his engagement ring the whole time. Both were married in 2014, in Italy after being together for about 10 years.

Ricky Martin and Jwan Yosef

They got engaged last year after being together for over a year and Ricky Martin, in an interview, revealed how nervous he was about getting down on one knee to pop the question to his man. He nervously told Jwan Yosef how he’d like to spend his life with him who replied, “What is the question? Would you marry me?” and that was it. He had actually said yes and it took Ricky at least half an hour to realise that his proposal was accepted. The lovebirds are now engaged.

Wedell Rodricks and Jerome Marrel

Photographed by: Francois Matthys

He is India’s best known designer but not many know that his friend, partner and guide has been at his side through thick and thin and that their love has defied the greatest of odds. Jerome Marrel, Wendell’s partner, once confessed in an interview how they met in Oman thorough a friend who was trying to set them up and that he found Wendell very shy at first glance. Wendell was then working in Catering for the Royal Oman Police Officer’s Club and Jerome was in Oman, pursuing his business. And according to Wendell’s biography, The Green Room, he credits Jerome of teaching him how to live life in luxury every minute. And that Jerome, in a way, built his knowledge in the fashion world along with instilling a whole lot of confidence in him. They both eventually got married in a civil ceremony in Paris.