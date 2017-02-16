Star kids from most Bollywood families generally end up choosing the same profession as their parents and have an upper hand when it comes to garnering support from across the Bollywood spectrum. But then there are some popular Bollywood actresses who have stepped out of their famous fathers’ shadows and have managed to carve a niche for themselves in the industry. So on that note, here’s taking a look at some of the most famous father-daughter duos in Bollywood.

Randhir Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor

Their parents may have shared a rocky and turbulent relationship but that hasn’t deterred the two Kapoor sisters to maintain a strong relationship with their father Randhir Kapoor. Whether it is a media event or any family gathering, you can always see the Kapoor clan together and they share a great bond.

Anil Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor

Anil Kapoor never ceases to amaze us. Recently, the stylish 59 year old posted a snap of himself wearing a chic suit and sporting a brand new hairstyle making him one of the most stylish Bollywood celebrities. And his daughter Sonam Kapoor follows suit with her fantastic sartorial choices. As they say, like father like daughter.

Suneil Shetty and Athiya Shetty

Suneil Shetty is surely giving Athiya some competition when it comes to style. If you’ve stalked his Instagram account, you’d realize that the man is hotter than before with his super cool hairstyle, the hipster beard and the chiseled body. And his daughter Athiya is also going places with the perfect debut for which she garnered a lot of accolades.

Mahesh Bhatt and Alia Bhatt

He is one of the most sought after directors of Bollywood who has given us hits such as Arth, Saaransh, Dil Hai Ke Maanta Nahi among others. And his daughter Alia is now the reigning queen of Bollywood whose impressed us all with some critically acclaimed roles that she’s performed to perfection. We definitely think this father-daughter duo is one of the most successful in the industry.

Shakti Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor

There was time when Shakti Kapoor was one of the most prolific and successful actors in Bollywood who became famous for his comic and villainous roles. Although he was stereotyped throughout his career, his daughter Shraddha isn’t and has been taking up some challenging roles and proving her mettle in the industry. She is also touted as one of the most promising leading ladies of our times.