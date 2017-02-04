Here’s some great new for all Afro Celt Sound System fans. The British fusion band, renowned for fusing modern electronic dance music with traditional Irish and West African beats, will be performing at the SulaFest tomorrow which is India’s biggest gourmet food and wine, and music festival. And for all those didn’t know, there was a time when music director Sandeep Chowta blatantly lifted Afro Celt’s famous tune, Eireann, for the song Kambaqt Ishq (Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya).

Listen to Afro Celt’s Eireann here

Now check out Sandeep Chowta’s version

There have been many more such instances in Bollywood when music directors have unceremoniously copied music from around the world and not given due credit to the original makers. So, on that note, here’s a list of songs to prove that Bollywood and originality do not really go hand in hand.

Mere Rang Mein Rangne Wali

Composed by Ram-Laxman and starring Salman Khan and Bhagyashree, the song’s tune was lifted from ‘It’s The Final Countdown’ by popular Swedish rock band Europe.

Laila Main Laila

This song was a rage during the ‘80s but not many would know that ‘Laila Main Laila’ was hugely inspired by Chicano (Black Blood).

Jab Koi Baat Bigad Jaaye

Rajesh Roshan actually picked up the tune from ‘Five Hundred Miles’ by Peter, Paul and Mary and created this melodious hummable tune.

Bulleya

Pritam managed to do Ctrl-C Ctrl-V for the opening riff of Bulleya which was copied from Papa Roach’s ‘Last Resort’.

Tirchi Topiwale

Bitten by the plagiarism bug, Kalayanji-Anandji ripped off the tune from ‘The Rhythm Is Going To Get You’ by Miami Sound Machine for Tirchi Topiwale.