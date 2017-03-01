Sania Mirza fans, rejoice! Mirza, who is India’s most successful female tennis player, recently revealed that there are ongoing discussions about a Bollywood film that will be based on her life following the publication of her autobiography.

For all those didn’t know, Ace Against Odds, Sania Mirza’s autobiography released last year where India’s foremost female athlete revealed how she reached her goal after scaling all odds. She also mentioned in her autobiography how she had to undergo a trial by fire, referring to the media frenzy surrounding her life and her marriage to cricketer Shoaib Malik.

An engrossing read, the book is an exhaustive coverage of her life in India as a sportsperson and we’d definitely love to see some of the events described in the book being translated on-screen. So here’s taking a look at some of the most important events of Sania’s life, as described in the book, which should definitely be a part of the biopic.

The migration

“’The migration to USA was one of the hardest decisions I’ve ever had to make. It meant uprooting the family at a time when we had just begun to establish ourselves,’ my father would tell me years later. But within two months of landing in the US, he would make another choice that was to leave an indelible imprint on our minds.”

When her life was turned upside down by a fatwa

“September 8, 2005 will always remain etched in my memory because the events of that day virtually transformed the course of my life. That was the day when a “fatwa” was reported to have been issued against me for the clothes that I wore on the tennis court. The world’s perception of me changed overnight.”

The media’s invasion into her private life

“It would not be wrong to say that for almost two weeks the media went berserk. About two hundred newsmen armed with cameras and microphones, files and pens, camped outside our house and hounded every guest and family member as they entered or left. A dozen satellite vans were parked in the lane, beaming inconsequential footage of the house and the visitors. Cameras were fixed at all angles and were recording round the clock. Camera crews had bagged strategic positions on buildings around the house to gain a 360-degree perspective. If a curtain at a window moved even an inch, exposing one of my family members or me doing mundane chores in the house, some news channel thought it important to telecast the image to viewers with super-imaginative interpretations. It was totally bizarre and unexpected!”

When she made a back door entry for her own wedding

“As I headed for the biggest occasion of my life, dressed in my bridal finery, my personal car was chased by an army of media men in vans, all the way from my house to Hotel Taj Krishna, where the guests had already gathered for the nikah.

To avoid any untoward incident, I was made to enter from the service door at the back of the hotel and through the kitchen area. This was probably another first in the annals of wedding history!”