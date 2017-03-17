With its years of experience with quartz, Longines is revisiting a success story from the ’80s and is back with the all-new Conquest V.H.P. that offers an extreme level of accuracy.

This new collection was launched at the Neuchâtel Observatory, where the first quartz clock with absolute precision was certified in 1954. The Conquest V.H.P. represents a new achievement in the field of quartz, combining great precision, high technicality and a sporty look, marked by the brand’s unique elegance.

Longines’ history with quartz has been filled with technical innovation. In 1954, the brand developed the first quartz clock, which would quickly set a series of precision records at the Neuchâtel Observatory. It was housed in the mythical Chronocinégines, an instrument that became a pioneer in the history of timekeeping, as it provided judges with a film strip composed of a series of prints at 1/100th of a second, allowing them to follow the movement of the athletes at the moment they crossed the finish line.

In 1969, technological mastery led Longines to reveal the Ultra-Quartz, while a huge stride was made in 1984 with the quartz calibre fitted in the Conquest V.H.P., setting a precision record for that time.

As an extension of these historic milestones, the winged hourglass brand is now presenting its new Conquest V.H.P., equipped with a movement developed by the ETA manufacturing company exclusively for Longines. This movement is renowned for its high degree of precision for an analog watch (± 5 s/yr) and its ability to reset its hands after an impact or exposure to a magnetic field, using the GPD (gear position detection) system. These attractive features are responsible for its exceptional movement status, to which a very long battery life and a perpetual calendar must be added. In the true essence of Conquest, the ultimate sports line, this exceptional timepiece brings together high technicality and dynamic aesthetic. The Conquest V.H.P. has thus positioned itself as the standard-bearer of extreme precision.

These steel watches are available in the 3 hands/calendar (41 and 43 mm diameter cases) and chronograph (42 and 44 mm diameter cases) versions. The chronograph displays hours, minutes and seconds, a 30-minute counter at 3 o’clock, a 12-hour counter at 9 o’clock and a 60-second counter in the centre. On each model, changes are made using the intelligent crown, while the E.O.L. indicator can preventatively signal the end of battery life. The collection models display blue, carbon, silvered or black dials and a steel bracelet with a folding safety clasp completes this exceptional piece.