Setting foot in the digital age, the watch portfolio of German luxury instrument manufacturer Montblanc witnessed the addition of its first ever smartwatch in the form of the Summit during its regional launch at Montlanc’s Mumbai boutique on Friday. Introduced in the country just one day after its global unveiling, the Montblanc Summit will be up for grabs in India beginning from May.

The new high-end watchpiece from Maison is based on the Android Wear 2.0 operating system and comes packed with features like a heart rate monitor. Pre-installed apps on the Summit include Uber, Foursquare and Runtastic. In terms of looks, the Richemont company claims this piece of luxury wearable technology to be the first one offering a curved glass while the 46mm watch case is inspired by the iconic 1858 Collection.

“Nothing compares to the sensation of traditional fine Swiss watchmaking, but in a fast moving world being able to access all kinds of information digitally has become essential,” said Jérôme Lambert CEO Montblanc International. “Montblanc Summit bridges these two worlds with a simple and highly functional product that gives its owners the freedom to have it all.”

Talking of specifications, the Montblanc Summit comes with a high-contrast 1.39-inch AMOLED display under the curved sapphire glass that adheres to IP68 water-resistant standards. Along with a microphone for voice commands, the watch houses various other sensors to measure steps and activity; a gyroscope and a compass for navigation; a barometer for altitude and an ambient light sensor for automatic brightness adjustment.

The watch can be charged via micro USB on a magnetic Montblanc dock, informed the makers. It connects via Wi-Fi and Bluetooth and features 4GB Flash storage that can be used to sync and play music without the need of a smartphone. Most notably, the watch can be paired both to an Android phone as well as an iPhone.

The base model of the Summit, with a black strap and a similar-coloured case, will carry a sticker price of around Rs 70,000, going up to Rs 1 lakh-plus for the top-end variant with ample customisation options also on offer.