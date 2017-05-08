Recently, we found out that Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus and Elphinstone Road will be getting new names. The former will now be Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, and the latter will be Prabhadevi.

We don’t judge the government for wasting their time on this, instead of more pressing issues. In fact, (please note the sarcasm) we’ll appreciate it even more if they rename these stations as well.

Titwala

Titwala literally means ‘belonging to boobs.’ An embarrassing place to go. That said, I’ll admit I have once boarded a train to that place, even though I got down midway.

Chinchpokli

It just sounds weird. Who wants to have Chinchpokli as part of their postal address? Certainly, no one from the MW team.

Neral

Since I am personally from Nerul, I would like its name to have some exclusivity. That’s not happening with Neral in the mix as well. In fact, a newcomer to Mumbai might get confused between the two stations, which are pretty far away by the way.

Matunga Road

So if somebody asks you to come to Matunga, you’ll have to check with them if they mean Matunga or Matunga Road. Because they are completely different stations. Changing Matunga Road to something else would actually make much more sense than changing a totally unique name like Elphinstone Road.

All the Valis

Borivali, Kandivali, Dombivali – all of these names are cancer for the ears, and it’ll be great if we can get rid of them. Unfortunately, these are popular places too and lots of rich people have homes here.

