Here’s a list of some valid reasons why choosing to stay single can be a good thing

It takes a toll on your finances

The financial aspect of marriage is one of the biggest stressors because you have to take into consideration joint bank accounts and assets for which you’re likely to have some disagreements. These things create a negative impact on a relationship and even your finances.

You can travel more

If you’re single, you’re likely to travel more and save that cash on something more productive. We’re not saying that married people don’t get to travel. Just that you’re freer when you’re unmarried and that it helps reducing or avoiding unnecessary complications when you’re travelling.

Possibility of a divorce

There is always a possibility of a painful ending of a relationship, leading to a divorce. And mind you, it is an expensive process.

Can put friendships at a risk

Getting married means that there will occur a change in your relationships with your loved ones that include your family or friends.

Rather, invest in your career

You can put in some more efforts in building your career and grow in your field of work instead of focusing on marriage and other responsibilities.