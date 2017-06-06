Adidas Football just announced its latest innovation and we are damn excited. They’ve come up with the Nemeziz boot which is all set to be a part of the brand’s Dust Storm Pack. The Nemeziz boot is aimed at unlocking agility with its new Agility Bandage System and is available with an innovative, tape-inspired upper that is perfect for all weather conditions.

Designed for the firm grounds, these football boots offer Agility Knit 2.0 forefoot for the perfect fit while the revolutionary torsion tapes of the Agility Bandage System provides a bandaged fit for greater mobility. They also offer upper lateral and medial support with their 360 Torsion Tape.

And the most exciting bit here is that the Nemeziz boot will be worn on the field by none other than Leo Messi, who is considered the greatest footballer of all times. Other players who will endorse the shoes are Roberto Firmino, Renato Sanches and Julian Draxler.

The Nemeziz boot is available across Adidas retail outlets and you can also check them out here.