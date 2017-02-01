Here’s taking a look at some of the weirdest TV shows of all time

Mikorte Informativo

Taking late-night comedy to another level, this Mexican satire show had hosts who dressed up as monkeys from another planet. And if that wasn’t weird enough, the show was all about alien monkeys discussing and mocking “earthlings”.

Bitva extrasensov (The Battle of Extrasensory)

Next in line is this Russian reality show where participants are self-professed psychics whose supernatural abilities are tested in the show. And all those who’ve managed to impress the judges advance to the next round.

Man Vs Beast

This wacky reality show managed to makes its way to television screens and was based on human beings competing with animals. Not bizarre enough? Well, check out the episode where an ape raced a Navy SEAL in an obstacle course and another one in which there was a hot dog eating competition between a man and a bear.

My Strange Addiction

This show has rightfully earned its place amongst the weirdest of the weird and how? Well, this TLC documentary reality series explored the lives of people who were dealing with some form of addiction. And a couple of episodes were dedicated to addictions which included eating dirty diapers, blow-up dolls and eating ash remains of dead people. Downright strange and disturbing.

Rabbits

Set in a living room, this show was another strange creation where three anthropomorphic rabbits make some bizarre and irrelevant conversation with each other while there’s also some added background laughter but played at random moments. And if that wasn’t enough, here’s the strange tagline for you to decipher: “In a nameless city deluged by continuous rain… three rabbits live with a fearful mystery.”