We love Puma shoes. They’re stylish, they’re comfortable and they give us reason to hit the ground running. And they have now come up with their new campaign that inspires you to set the streets on fire.

The campaign is a cultural mash up in India where passion and inspiration meet the streets. Where Eastern Europe meets India. And it brings together some of the most influential faces in street culture and art in Mumbai and New Delhi. The video features artist and designer Hanif Kureishi, Huemn, Mukti Mohan, among a host of other collaborators.

Check it out here

If you’re looking for Puma shoes to buy, check out their new IGNITE Limitless collection. It is stylish, comfortable, and has some really great features. The shoes are loaded with a whole lot of features with streetwear influences. And they have paid special attention to the use of textures such as bonded edges, matte and shine play and collar height.

For more information, visit their website here.